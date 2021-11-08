Christmas tree permits now available to purchase

The following is a news release from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through recreation.gov until Dec. 31. Details regarding designated cutting areas, dates and height restrictions may be found at recreation.gov. Last year, the Forest sold 8,732 permits and over 30% were from online sales.

“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”

To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to an account to complete the transaction. Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and limited to one per household. An additional fee is applied when using recreation.gov.

Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations. Please call ahead for the options available to purchase your Christmas tree permit at local ranger district offices. Working with external vendors allows the Forest to offer permits during weekend and evening hours. Most Forest Service offices are closed on federal holidays and weekends.

Vendor locations, as well as safety tips and how to properly care for your tree can be found on our website.

“For many, venturing out into the Forest to find the “perfect” tree, is a long-standing family tradition,” said Tom Silvey, Timber Program Manager. “Just remember that weather changes quickly in the area and road conditions can deteriorate, so we encourage to harvest your tree as soon as possible.”

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Know where you can go by downloading your free Motorized Vehicle Use Map at www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf/ and adhere to the Christmas tree cutting guidelines and maps.

The Every Kid Outdoors provides one free Christmas Tree permit to any fourth grader who presents a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass. Please keep in mind this offer can only be validated through the local Forest Service and recreation.gov site. Vendors are unable to provide free passes.

The Every Kid in a Park initiative allows fourth graders to go to the Every Kid in the Park website and obtain a pass for free entry for them and their families to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and waters for an entire year starting Sept. 1, 2021.