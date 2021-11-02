Committee hosting open house for historic landmark in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – A Pocatello landmark will again be open to the public on Veterans Day.

The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission is hosting an open house at Brady Chapel inside Mountain View Cemetery, Thursday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the event, HPC members will provide tours and information about the nearly century-old structure.

“The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to visit and learn more about the Brady Chapel and the current efforts to restore and preserve this local icon,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Staff Liaison to the HPC. “The event will include a special presentation and musical tribute at 1 p.m. that honors the Civil War and Spanish American War veterans interred at Mountain View Cemetery.”

The group is raising funds to restore Brady Chapel ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign, and donations will be accepted at the open house.

“Support from the community is crucial to preserving the Brady Chapel,” Anglesey said. “In doing so, we hope the Chapel may be used and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”

Those who can’t attend the open house but would like to donate to the effort can find more information online.

Brady Chapel was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1922 and was constructed by the family of former Idaho Governor and Senator James Brady following his death. Built in a French Gothic Revival style, the Chapel was designed by renowned architect Frank Paradice. In the 1970s, Brady Chapel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on Brady Chapel, visit the website. More on the efforts of the Historic Preservation Commission can be found here.

Brady Chapel is not accessible to all persons. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us or calling (208) 234-6248. You can also drop by 5815 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello.