Company and students offering Christmas parade for local seniors

IDAHO FALLS — A group of volunteers is teaming up with a local company hoping to spread some Christmas cheer to eastern Idaho seniors.

The partnership between Senior Solutions and students from Brigham Young University-Idaho is organizing a Christmas parade for senior citizens nominated and chosen by the community to participate. The Dec. 4 parade will include singing acts at seniors’ homes in the Idaho Falls and Ammon areas.

When the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the community in the summer of 2020, Senior Solutions held a similar music parade. The “Old Time Fiddlers” group played private performances at nominated seniors’ homes.

“This was such a rewarding experience that we wanted to bring it back this December,” said Senior Solutions CEO Chanse Powell.

The deadline for the senior nominations is Nov. 23. Seniors are free to nominate themselves as well.

“We would like the community to nominate those seniors who they think would benefit from their private concert, which will allow them to have the opportunity to feel appreciated and experience additional joy this Christmas season,” Powell said.

Currently, 15 volunteers are participating in the parade, playing music and singing to these seniors. They will be performing outside, going from house to house, following COVID-19 precautions.

Not only will seniors get a mini-Christmas parade performance, but they will also receive a letter and a small Christmas gift bag.

If you would like to be visited by this Christmas parade or know of any seniors who would be interested in having a mini Christmas parade in front of their house can fill out a form here. Seniors are also welcome to nominate themselves.