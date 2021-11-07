Convenience store chain giving away 150 tanks of gas for Thanksgiving

IDAHO FALLS – A local company is looking to give back to the community with the second annual Tanks Giving.

This month, Good 2 Go will be gifting 150 tanks of gas totaling up to 2,000 gallons at each of the 75 stores throughout Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Assistant Marketing Manager Josiah Elmer tells EastIdahoNews.com the giveaway will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and can occur in two different ways — through luck or nomination.

“Beginning Nov. 16, we’ll be accepting nominations from people where they suggest people who they believe deserve a tank of gas or need a tank of gas this Thanksgiving season and from those nominations, we’ll pick one winner per store,” Elmer says.

The 50th customer that pays for gas in-store at any location on Nov. 23 will also receive a free tank.

Elmer says they started this event last year after watching other companies do nice things for people during the holidays. Good 2 Go wanted to be a part of doing something special for customers and decided helping people get home for the holidays with a free tank of gas was the best way to do that.

“This is our second year doing Tanks Giving, and we are excited to make it a tradition in years to come,” Elmer says in a news release. “We’re excited to involve not only our whole team but the great community behind us as well.”

Anyone can walk into any Good 2 Go Store between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 to nominate someone they think deserves help this Thanksgiving by scanning a QR code at the front counter. Nominations will also be accepted through the store’s Facebook or Instagram page.