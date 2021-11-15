Custer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Lopez
Michael “Mike” Lopez

CHALLIS — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an overdue person who was last seen on 11th Street in Challis.

Michael “Mike” Lopez was last seen driving a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500. The vehicle has a Montana license plate, 771170B, a topper and a large number of stickers on the passenger window.

Lopez has medical conditions, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

If you have seen Lopez, or know where he is, please call the sheriffs office at (208) 879-2232.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

