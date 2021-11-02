Elections: Where to find polling locations and when to submit your ballot

IDAHO FALLS — Elections are finally here and it’s time to vote in counties across eastern Idaho. There are a large number of local races including mayoral, city council, fire district commission, and school board seats up for election. Click here for East Idaho Elects coverage to learn about candidates and read their profiles.

Polling stations across Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We recommend (people bring) their Idaho driver’s license and if it has their current name and their current address, that’s all they need,” said Brenda Prudent, Bonneville County Elections Supervisor.

Below is a list of five major counties and where you can specifically vote. For individuals in smaller counties contact the county clerk’s office for specific polling locations or visit the Secretary of State’s website search tool.

Bonneville County:

Polls open from 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can call (208) 529-1363 if you have any questions.

Bonneville County has a list of polling locations that you can find on a map. Click here to see the map.

Click here to see a sample ballot of who is specifically running in Bonneville County.

Click here for the elections website.

Bannock County:

Polls open from 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can call (208) 236-7333 if you have any questions.

You can find where to vote by clicking here and looking at a map.

Mail-in or absentee ballots need to be received by the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Tue. Nov. 2.

You can turn in your completed ballot to the office at 141 North 6th Avenue in Pocatello.

Click here for the elections website.

Madison County:

Polls open from 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Call the Madison County Clerk’s Office at (208) 359-6244 with any questions or concerns.

Click here to see where you can find the nearest polling location.

Click here for the elections website.

Bingham County:

Polls open from 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can call the elections office with any questions here: (208)782-3164.

Click here to find a map and type in your address to locate the nearest polling station to vote.

Click here for the elections website.

Jefferson County:

Polls open from 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can call (208) 745-7756 with any questions.

Absentee/Mail Ballot Return Deadline: Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office.

Click here to find a list of polling locations.

Click here for the elections website.

EastIdahoNews.com will have a list of election results on our website as they come in through the night.

“Every election on the local level is very important. Each vote counts,” said Prudent.