Fremont County man dies in single vehicle crash on US-20

ST. ANTHONY — A 74-year-old Fremont County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, north of St. Anthony.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 351, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The man, who lived in Ashton, was driving westbound on US-20 in a 2022 Buick Encore GX. For an unknown reason, he drove off the left shoulder, through the median, over the eastbound lanes and came to rest near the railroad tracks on the right shoulder of eastbound US-20.

RELATED | North, south, east, west — which direction does U.S. Highway 20 really run?

The driver was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Madison County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and will update this article if we receive a response.