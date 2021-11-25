Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance hires volunteer coordinator

The following is a news release from Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance. Photo: Tracy River

ISLAND PARK — Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance has announced that Caitlyn Wanner will be their Volunteer and Project Coordinator.

Wanner grew up in eastern Idaho and is a graduate of Brigham Young University – Idaho with a degree in Ecology, Wildlife, Range, and Fisheries. She lives in Ashton and is working towards a Master’s degree at the University of Wyoming. She has several years of experience in wildlife research across the western states, including research on sage grouse, barred owls, raptor migration, wild burros, pronghorn and wild horses.

HFWA President Jean Bjerke said she is grateful for generous support from locals in Island Park and Fremont County that has made it possible for HFWA to hire this position in addition to Sarah Cubells’ who is Communication & Outreach Coordinator. Bjerke says that with Wanner’s help, the group looks forward to building a more robust program of volunteer projects, and recruiting more volunteers to participate.

Bjerke says Wanner is an excellent fit for the group. She has a strong grounding in wildlife science and is passionate about wildlife and about the mission of HFWA. She is eager to work with the HFWA board and volunteers, and plan new projects.

In her new position, Wanner will plan and manage on-the-ground volunteer projects to benefit wildlife, plan and manage a major community event in Island Park next summer, plan for HFWA participation in Idaho Wildlife Federation events such as “Camo at the Capitol” in Boise, and plan and manage outreach events in Island Park and educational speaker programs.

Wanner says she is excited to join Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance. She has already participated in two HFWA volunteer projects to remove derelict fencing that is hazardous to wildlife, and to restore shoreline habitat on Henrys Lake. In her spare time she enjoys working on home improvement projects and is an avid birder.