Local lip balm makes Oprah’s Favorite Things list

IDAHO FALLS — One local business is gaining national recognition for its “melt-on-your-mouth” lip balms.

Idaho Falls-based Poppy & Pout has made it on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list. The lip balms are listed on Amazon, where anyone can buy the 10-pack gift box.

The 10-pack lip balms from Poppy & Pout. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s surreal to get this recognition, and I know Oprah’s focus this year was on small businesses, and that’s part of why we’re able to get on this list because we are genuinely a small business,” said Krysta Morgan, chief brand officer for Poppy & Pout. “We make the lip balms ourselves in-house, and we are very, very proud of that. We are proud to be from Idaho.”

Production of lip balms inside Poppy & Pout in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The list on Amazon has “110 Gifts Oprah Thinks Are Just Great” and celebrates small businesses, women-owned brands and items created by people of color.

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021: Poppy & Pout. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are really excited and we actually got on the list because Adam Glassman, who is on the Oprah Daily Team, and he’s frequently on screen with Oprah, has a relative who came by our shop in Idaho Falls, and they just came back and told them how cool it was and how awesome our lip balms were. So he checked us out and that’s what put us up on their radar,” Morgan said.

Morgan told EastIdahoNews.com that Poppy & Pout was founded by her friend Derek Cooper who was a Brigham Young University-Idaho student at the time in September 2014. Morgan said they have been making and selling the lip balms online and have done wholesale with companies like Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. In July 2021, the business opened a storefront in downtown Idaho Falls.

“The brand is very cool. It’s a lot of good vibes, and it’s very much our groovy aesthetic. We started out with just the lip balm, and now we have lip scrubs and then now we have a shop in Idaho Falls and it has clothing, gifts, records, candles and all sorts of goods, but we also have our production that is connected to our shop,” she said.

Outside of Poppy & Pout in Idaho Falls | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Poppy & Pout lip balms. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The 10-pack lip balm that’s on Oprah’s list includes each of the lip balm flavors like sweet mint, pomegranate peach, orange blossom, island coconut, wild honey and more.

“It’s in a beautiful cardboard gift box because we are all about sustainable living, so it’s 100% recyclable, but it’s beautiful. It’s a rainbow of all of our 10 flavors,” Morgan said.

The lip balms are 100% natural, cruelty-free and eco-friendly.

Since making Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list on Nov. 1, Morgan said Poppy & Pout has had an increase in sales.

“Our team has been working nonstop to fulfill orders! When you get this kind of recognition, you are just trying to keep up with the demand,” she said.

Morgan told EastIdahoNews.com that one lip balm costs $9.95. A 10-pack costs $68. Click here to view Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list.

Morgan said they have a lot of new product ideas and flavor ideas for the future. She said the lip balm is untinted so anyone can use it.