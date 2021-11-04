Local man facing eight felonies for possessing child pornography

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been charged with eight counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Steven Erwin Hansen, 37, was was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of “hundreds” of child sex abuse images, according to court documents.

RELATED | Two men from Pocatello among three arrested by special child crime unit

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received two separate cyber tips involving Hansen on July 29, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After obtaining search warrants, investigators were able to confirm activity linking an email address registered to Hansen to the upload of sexual images involving children.

A third tip involving Hansen and similar uploads was received on Sept. 14.

On Oct. 26, members of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and officers from the Pocatello Police Department executed a search warrant at Hansen’s home. Hansen was seen leaving the home and was stopped by officers.

After being transported to the Pocatello police station, Hansen was asked if he was willing to answer questions from police. He declined, instead requesting legal counsel.

A search of Hansen’s home resulted in the discovery of a large cache of child sex abuse material images. The images were found on Hansen’s cell phone and computer, the affidavit reads. Police reports show that other electronic devices were seized at the property, and are being analyzed by Idaho State Police forensic investigators.

Hansen was booked at Bannock County Jail, and posted a $75,000 bond on Nov. 1.

If he is found guilty, Hansen would face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for each of the eight charges.