Local man killed in crash Thanksgiving morning

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall man was killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.

Dontayus Wadsworth, 20, was traveling eastbound on Broncho Road around 6:50 a.m. when he lost control of his white Dodge pickup truck near the railroad tracks on US Hwy 91, according to a news release. The truck rolled before landing on the east side of the railroad tracks.

Wadsworth died at the scene.

Idaho State Police and Fort Hall Police are investigating the incident.