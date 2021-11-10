Man accused of two separate stabbing attacks reaches plea agreement

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of stabbing two different men over a seven-month timeframe has agreed to plead guilty to one attack in exchange for having the other case dismissed.

Neicon Nicolas Loveless, 21, entered a guilty plea to an aggravated battery charge stemming from a knife attack that sent a man to the hospital on Aug. 8, 2020. In exchange, a second knife attack, which sent a different man to the hospital on March 11, 2021, has been dismissed, as has the deadly weapon enhancement attached to the charge.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department who responded to the scene of the first attack spoke with Loveless, who said he stabbed the victim after the man attacked him. But the victim and witnesses at the scene told officers that Loveless had been aggressive all day, threatening to stab the victim. Then, when the victim tried to get Loveless to come inside a home, Loveless stabbed him in the face with a four-inch blade.

Months later, officers were again dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found the victim bleeding profusely from several wounds, including a six- to eight-inch-long, two-inch-wide laceration on his chest. The victim had also been stabbed in the head.

In a later interview with police, Loveless said that he “went berserk” and was trying to stab the victim in the face.

Injuries received to both men were called non-life-threatening by police.

Along with his guilty plea to the first attack, Loveless has also pleaded guilty to deadly weapon enhancement attached to that attack.

A misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge associated with the second attack has also been dismissed.

Loveless is scheduled to be sentenced by District Court Judge Robert Naftz on Dec. 2, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the attack.