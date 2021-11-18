Man booked on charges in connection to fatal eastern Idaho shooting

SALMON — Jail records indicate the charges for Burley man after an October shooting left an Idaho Falls man dead in rural Lemhi County.

Tel W. Pethtel, 26, is being held on an out-of-county warrant in the Ada County Jail. Charges for Pethtel are listed as two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony failure to notify of a death and felony destruction of evidence.

Court records in the case were not available in Pethel’s case as of Thursday morning.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said in a previous news release that on Oct. 19, Jon Ryan Kesterson, 36, Pethtel and a woman were in an argument near the Panther Creek Road area. Multiple guns were fired, and Kesterson was shot and killed.

The woman involved has not been publicly identified.

Pethtel is being held on $250,000 bail.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.