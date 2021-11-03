Man sentenced after blowing four times the legal limit

IDHAO FALLS — A judge has placed a man on probation after he blew four times the legal limit then got behind the wheel.

Christopher Scott Lusk, 40, was sentenced to seven years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony DUI. When District Judge Bruce Pickett handed down the sentence, he suspended an underlying three to 10-year prison sentence when opting to place Lusk on probation. If he fails on probation he could still serve the prison sentence.

Lusk was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and participate in Wood Court. The court program helps those with mental health issues or substance abuse treatment. As part of Lusk’s sentence, he will have to remain in custody at the Bonneville County Jail until Wood Court determines he can be released, according to court records.

Lusk pleaded guilty to DUI in exchange for it being recommended he serve nothing longer than a rider.

RELATED | Deputies say man blew four times the legal limit after getting behind the wheel

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were called on July 9 about a drunk driver near South Holmes Avenue and Sunnyside Road. Lusk was behind the wheel of the vehicle and because of previous DUI convictions in 2015 and 2017, he was charged with a felony.

During their investigation, Lusk told deputies he had been drinking beer and he took a breathalyzer test. Results of the breath test indicated he blew four times the legal limit.

Lusk’s driver’s license is suspended for a year and he will be required to have an ignition interlock device for two years.