Man who allegedly tried to run over police charged with felonies

BLACKFOOT — A man who was shot while allegedly trying to run over deputies and officers is facing a bevy of felony charges.

Nathaniel Alberto Harper, 23, is charged with three felony counts of assault upon an officer, felony eluding, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and felony grand theft, according to court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The charges stem from a couple incidents with law enforcement, including Tuesday’s officer-involved-shooting.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police tried apprehending Harper Tuesday on multiple warrants before the situation escalated.

The other charges stem from an incident on Nov. 12, where law enforcement tried to contact Harper, but he ran from them and allegedly assaulted law enforcement.

Harper made his initial appearance in court for all the charges Wednesday.

An affidavit of probable cause for the incidents has not been made publicly available, but on Tuesday the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office did give some details of the officer-involved shooting.

When deputies tried serving warrants on Harper at some storage units at 454 West U.S. Highway 26, he tried to drive away in a vehicle, according to a news release. Harper allegedly refused to listen to law enforcement commands to stop and sped his car towards a deputy and police detective, nearly running them over.

Law enforcement fired at Harper and his car, hitting the man and disabling the vehicle. EastIdahoNews.com witnessed multiple bullet holes in the windows of a car at the scene, which spanned into a nearby trailer court.

Deputies immediately took Harper into custody and took him to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although Harper is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.