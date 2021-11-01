Mat and Savanna Shaw joining Rexburg Children’s Choir for Christmas concert

REXBURG — The daddy-daughter duo whose viral music videos have inspired millions around the world will perform with the Rexburg Children’s Choir during their annual Christmas concert this month.

Mat and Savanna Shaw will join the choir on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Madison Performing Arts Center.

“I can’t think of a better way to launch the Christmas season then through an inspirational concert with Mat and Savanna and the singers of the Rexburg Children’s Choir,” Choir Director Ben Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The kids have been working very hard ever since September to present this concert for the community.”

The concert will include a mix of Christmas and Thanksgiving songs, including a performance with Mat and Savanna featuring a special arrangement of “Believe” from ‘The Polar Express.’

The Shaws rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine. Savanna started a music social media account and asked her dad to join her in singing “The Prayer.” The video went viral has been viewed nearly 9 million times on YouTube.

Other duets followed with singles charting in both the US and UK. In October 2020, Mat and Savanna’s first album ‘Picture This’ debuted at #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and the duo has released three albums with a fourth, ‘The Joy of Christmas,‘ coming out this Friday.

“This concert is a little earlier than most Christmas concerts because of Mat and Savanna’s very busy holiday touring schedule,” Watson says. “We’re extremely fortunate to be able to perform with them and look forward to welcoming them for their first concert in Rexburg.”

The Rexburg Children’s Choir features 100 kids between the ages of 10-17. The group performed with Jenny Oaks Baker in December 2019. | Courtesy Rexburg Children’s Choir

The Rexburg Children’s Choir features 100 kids between the ages of 10-17. Watson founded the group in 2018 and it has performed with American Idol alum David Archuleta, No. 1 Billboard artist Jenny Oaks Baker and Grammy-winning vocalist Frederica von Stade.

Tickets for the Christmas concert are $15 and can be purchased here.