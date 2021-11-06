Rigby PD partnering with renowned UFC fighters, trauma doctor and child advocate to protect kids

RIGBY – The Rigby Police Department is ramping up efforts to protect kids against violence.

On Monday, Daryl Williams, founder of The Crimes Against Children Foundation, along with UFC fighters Royce Gracie, and his son, Khonry, and renowned California trauma Doctor Joe Englanoff, were sworn-in as reserve officers for the department.

Williams tells EastIdahoNews.com each of them brings a particular skill set to help officers combat a variety of issues, such as protecting children from cyber predators, bringing attention to teenage suicide, active shooter prevention and more.

“We’re looking at the active shooting that happened in Rigby (this year),” Williams says. “We know there’s going to be another one coming soon. We see it (and we want to provide the community with resources to try and prevent it from happening).”

This comes in response to a shooting at Rigby Middle School on May 6, in which a 13-year-old female student fired a gun in the hallway, injuring two students and a custodian.

The shooter, whose name and motive have never been publicly released, was taken into custody after the 5-minute ordeal. During a press conference in May, Jefferson County Prosecutor Mark Taylor said she could be charged with three counts of attempted murder, pending an investigation. There have been no further updates on the case since then.

Chief Sam Tower and Williams crossed paths in September following a conference in Boise, where one of Tower’s officers was present and asked for some assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the shooting. In response, Williams traveled to Rigby and met with Tower in person.

The next day, a second incident occurred at the same school where a gun was found in an emotionally struggling 13-year-old girl’s backpack. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

“Once that happened, (the police department) called me and I was like, ‘What can we do to help?’ says Williams.

A similar thing happened in Boise last month. At the conference, Williams says he predicted a shooting would occur and a short time later, there was a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall in which two people were killed and four others were injured.

“Idaho law enforcement is so behind that they don’t understand the next level of (crimes that could potentially happen in their neighborhood),” Williams explains. “If you don’t know your skills like we do in California, you’re going to be set back.”

A law enforcement officer, center, with Actor Dean Cain, left, who is also a reserve officer, and UFC Hall-of-Famer Royce Gracie, at a September conference in Boise. | Daryl Williams

As Williams works with officers to provide additional training, Dr. Englanoff will provide medical trauma response training for officers.

The Gracies will provide Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu-based combat and arrest training for officers in December and Tower says they’re looking to add some community-based training for youth as well, but those details are still being fleshed out.

“It’s been fantastic working with Daryl and The Crimes Against Children Foundation. The resources and expertise they have available to the department are just outstanding and we’re excited to be working with them,” Tower says.

Royce, Englanoff and Williams were also sworn-in as reserve officers for the Pocatello Police Department the same day to provide similar assistance for people in the Gate City.