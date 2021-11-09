Two separate crashes send three to local hospitals

IDAHO FALLS — Two separate crashes Tuesday morning sent at least three people to the hospital.

The first crash happened around 8:09 a.m. at the intersection of East Ririe Highway and North 45th East between a car and a minivan.

First responders rushed to the scene. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says two women — a 25-year-old and 35-year-old — were transported to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

The second crash happened at 8:10 a.m. at North River Road and West 145th East. Hammon says initial reports indicate the crash involved a semi-truck and an SUV.

A 15-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Roads are deceivingly slick, especially bridges, so people need to slow down and use caution,” Hammon said.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

A crash sent East Ririe Highway and North 45th East sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

A crash sent East Ririe Highway and North 45th East sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

A crash sent East Ririe Highway and North 45th East sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com