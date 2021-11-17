US 26 down to one lane after crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A crash has several lanes of Yellowstone Highway closed east of Idaho Falls.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and north Iona road around 1:10 p.m. Idaho State Police reports all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are blocked.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kelly Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com an SUV rolled in a crash with a car. The Fire Department has sent two ambulances, an engine, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the scene.

At least one person was extricated from the vehicle and at least one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.