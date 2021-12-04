College student caring for her siblings gets an unexpected surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Aylin and her sister are both college students at BYU-Idaho. They are originally from Mexico where their mother and other family members still live.

It has become necessary for their 13-year-old brother to move in with his sisters in Rexburg and they are responsible to provide and care for him. They both work part-time jobs and are going to school. Finances are tight and they live in a very humble apartment.

Aylin is one of the most humble, kind and appreciative people you’ll ever meet and makes so many sacrifices for her siblings.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to pay her a visit. Watch the surprise above!