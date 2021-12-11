Couple arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills near elementary school

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies recently arrested an Idaho Falls couple who allegedly sold fentanyl pills in eastern Idaho.

Local law enforcement investigated Jylnn and Nickolas Rasmussen over the past couple of weeks through undercover drug buys. Jylnn is charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Nickolas is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance with an enhancement for selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Charging documents show on Nov. 23, Nickolas allegedly sold four “dirty thirty” fentanyl pills to an undercover police detective for $100. Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police continued to set up undercover operations to purchase the drugs.

Another buy was set up on Nov. 29 and this time Jylnn met with an undercover officer and allegedly sold three more of the dirty thirty pills. During the investigation, detectives learned the couple lived at a home on the 200 block of 16th Street about 700 feet from Hawthorne Elementary School.

On Dec. 1, detectives went to buy more drugs. This time Jylnn had the undercover detective drive to the couple’s house on 16th Street. According to court documents, Jylnn walked outside of the home and allegedly gave the detective 10 of the dirty thirty pills.

The final buy transpired Thursday when the undercover team went to Rasmussen’s home. Nickolas reportedly walked out of the house and sold a single fentanyl pill to an undercover detective who was parked outside. When the deal finished, an arrest team moved in and took Nickolas into custody.

Investigators then went to the door of the house on 16th Street and Jylnn answered the door. She was arrested based on the previous alleged drug deals.

The Rasmussens reportedly refused to talk to investigators and were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

With the felony drug-selling charge, the Rasmussens face up to life in prison if convicted.

Although the Rasmussens are accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The couple made their first court appearances Friday afternoon. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.