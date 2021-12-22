Dining out for Christmas? These restaurants will be open

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas is right around the corner and sometimes you just need a break from wrapping presents, baking cookies, and preparing for the holiday by eating delicious food.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

Idaho Falls

Shari’s Cafe and Pies: Shari’s will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. It’s holiday menu includes turkey or ham with all the fixings. Family feasts and a variety of pies are available for pre order, walk-in and delivery.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Longhorn Steakhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Jakers Bar & Grill: Jaker’s will be serving its regular menu on Christmas Eve from noon to 8 p.m. Most dinner reservations are filled currently. There is open seating in the lounge on a first come first serve basis. There are lunch reservations still available. Jaker’s used to have a Christmas Eve buffet each year but it was discontinued during COVID. It will be closed on Christmas.

The Sandpiper Restaurant: The restaurant will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be serving its regular menu. It will be closed on Christmas day.

Black Bear Diner: The diner will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas dinner with ham, turkey and prime rib will be served after 11 a.m.

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen: The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen will be open for lunch on Christmas Eve. Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. and will be provided by Diabla’s Kitchen. The soup kitchen is closed on Christmas Day.

Redd’s Grill at Shilo Inn: There will be a Christmas Eve brunch served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes fresh crepés, glazed ham, eggs, Benedict casserole, eggnog, french toast, and other options. Reservations are recommended but not required. Make a reservation online here.

Ammon

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet: Chuck-A-Rama will be serving its regular menu on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day and the day after.

IHOP: IHOP is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Rigby

Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que: Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and serving food from their regular menu. Closed on Christmas.

Rexburg

JB’s: JB’s will be open Christmas Day until 3 p.m.

Applebee’s: According to the restaurant’s website, the business is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Day.

Pocatello

New Hong Kong Restaurant: Open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas day but only for takeout.

Chubbuck

Denny’s: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. The restaurant will have a holiday menu available.

Victor

Wanderlust Bistro: The bistro is offering a pick-up option for Christmas dinner. The menu includes rosemary garlic roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread, dried fruit stuffing, green beans, roasted carrots and pie. It’s $80 for two people and $150 for four to six people. To order, email amelia@streetfoodjh.com.

If you know any other places that are open or serving a special brunch or dinner, email News@EastIdahoNews.com.