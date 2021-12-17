DUI patrols will increase for the holidays starting Friday

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police’s DUI patrols will increase statewide starting this Friday through New Year’s Eve weekend.

In a press release on Thursday, ISP said traffic deaths on Idaho roadways are at a 15-year high. To keep families safe, ISP is joining a statewide effort to increase DUI patrols over the holidays.

“Putting others at risk with dangerous driving behavior is simply not acceptable. ISP troopers join our partner agencies and our communities in having zero tolerance for impaired driving,” said Sgt. Justin Scotch in the ISP news release. “When holiday celebrations include alcohol, we need folks to think and plan ahead for a safe, sober ride home. A trip with a rideshare, taxi or designated driver is a lot better than a trip to jail.”

According to the release, so far this year, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety reports at least 254 people have been killed in traffic crashes. That compares to 195 traffic fatalities through this date last year, and the most fatalities in a single year since 2006.

Between 2016 and 2020, 36% of all fatal crashes in Idaho were related to impaired driving, according to the ITD OHS.

Between Jan. 1, and Dec. 15, 2021, Troopers with the Idaho State Police have located and charged 1,453 drivers with impaired driving-related criminal offenses.

ISP provided the following tips to stay safe this holiday season: