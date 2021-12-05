Latter-day Saint missionary hospitalized after being shot in Alabama church

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in serious but stable condition after being shot in an Alabama church building, a church spokesman said Saturday.

The missionary who was shot is Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, according to a statement from church spokesman Sam Penrod. Fauber is serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission.

On Friday night, a basketball game was being played in the cultural hall of the Birmingham-area meetinghouse, the church’s statement said. Fauber, two other missionaries, and a group of people who were interested in learning more about the church were also in the building.

An unknown man entered the church building and spoke with Fauber at about 8:30 p.m. “A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled,” the statement said.

Fauber underwent surgery at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, according to the statement. His parents were expected to arrive at the hospital Saturday afternoon.

“Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the church statement said.

A news release from the Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the area. Police entered the church building and found Fauber had been shot. He was then transported to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and looking for the gunman, the release says.