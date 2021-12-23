Man caring for wife with cancer left speechless after receiving gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Phil is a self-employed painter who was very busy until August 2020 when his wife Debbie was diagnosed with two types of cancer. The resulting doctor visits both in Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City, subsequent surgeries and time taken to care for Debbie have severely limited the time that he has been able to work.

Phil and Debbie do not have any family in the Idaho Falls area so it has been up to Phil to help Debbie

through the many days of surgeries and chemotherapy. Because of the time spent taking care of his wife,

Phil has been able to work very little.

Phil and Debbie are the kindest, most humble people who would never ask for help.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could pay Phil and Debbie a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!