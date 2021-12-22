McDonald’s worker weeps when surprised with a car from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Glenda is one of the most hardworking, genuine people you’ll ever meet. She’s had a tough life but has found a way to happily live through it.

She left her family in El Salvador years ago and moved to the United States by herself. She married, had two children and always worked two jobs to support her family.

Glenda has been raising her children by herself for the past four years. She opened her own business called Las Pupusas in Idaho Falls but had to shut it down due to construction in the area and COVID. She took a job at McDonald’s and works every day from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m. She makes sure her kids are taken care of and never complains about life.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Glenda while she was working at McDonald’s. Check out the video above to see the surprise!