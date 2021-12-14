Pocatello brothers involved in armed robbery reach plea deals for extensive list of crimes

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello brothers involved in a June armed robbery in Pocatello have reached plea agreements for numerous charges.

Nathen Jay Hamilton, 26, will spend a minimum of nine years in prison, under a plea agreement struck with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, according to court documents.

His brother, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton, will spend three years in prison for charges included in his deal. However, his deal does not include all of the charges that Micole is currently facing.

Following an investigation by detectives with the Pocatello Police Department, the two brothers were linked to a June 24 armed robbery at a drive-through US Bank ATM on Yellowstone Avenue. They were also wanted in connection to several vehicle thefts in the area.

In the day leading to their arrest, the brothers reportedly changed the color of one of the stolen vehicles before eventually abandoning that vehicle in Bannock County.

When officers tried to arrest them, the brothers successfully eluded those efforts at first — Nathen on foot, and Micole in a stolen vehicle while firing several shots at pursuing officers.

Nathen was arrested in a SWAT raid on June 29. Micole was arrested June 30 as he tried to get into another stolen vehicle.

This week, Nathen reached an agreement that encompasses nine separate criminal cases and 16 total charges. The charges included robbery, burglary and grand theft, among others. As part of the agreement, Nathen will plead guilty to eight charges, and the other eight charges will be dismissed.

Specifically, Nathen has entered guilty pleas to two charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, two charges of robbery, one charge of grand theft and one charge of criminal possession of a stolen bank transaction card.

The agreement stipulates that he will receive prison sentences for each of the crimes, but those sentences will run concurrently. The longest prison sentence he will receive will be a minimum of nine years, up to 14 years.

He will also pay court-ordered restitution for all charges, including those dismissed. Total for restitution payments — which will be paid jointly by Nathen and Micole — will be decided in court at a future date.

Additionally, the court also determined that Nathen was in probation violation for a 2018 grand theft and aggravated assault. The original sentence for the 2018 charges included suspended prison sentences of two to four years apiece.

The parole and probation officer who had been handling his probation recommended that the court also implement that sentence, as Nathen is “either unwilling or unable” to abide by the terms of probation, according to documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The officer “strongly recommend(ed) court revoke probation and impose original sentence, as he has shown by his actions that he is a danger to himself and the community.”

The prosecutor’s office has made the same recommendation. That prior suspended sentence will also be served concurrently with the new charges.

While the agreement reached deals with all outstanding charges against Nathen, Micole’s deal addresses only a portion of his.

Per his agreement, Micole has pleaded guilty to one charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, for which he will serve three years in prison as well as pay toward joint restitution.

In exchange, a persistent violator enhancement attached to this charge has been dismissed.

Additional felony charges, including grand theft, aiding and abetting in robbery and attempted murder, among others remain outstanding.

