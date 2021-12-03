Police arrest man after shooting incident in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly shot a gun towards a building with people inside Thursday night.

The Blackfoot Police Department got called to the 1800 block of East Airport Road around 8:30 p.m. for a shots fired call, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers arrested Edward P. Casteel, 30, Friday afternoon near Shelley in connection to the incident. Police say officers booked Casteel into the Bingham County Jail for felony aggravated assault and shooting towards an occupied dwelling.

Officers say no one was injured in the shooting. No information was given about why Castell allegedly shot a gun.

Blackfoot Police report the investigation is ongoing.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.