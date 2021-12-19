Popular coach has dream fulfilled with a surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Dave is an integral and solid part of the Arco community through his service, support and continuing example of showing up.

He was in a life-altering car accident in 2009 when he was 26. He has been a quadriplegic ever since and is cared for by his amazing parents. Though his legs and arms don’t work the same, his heart and dedication are as strong as ever.

Dave is an example of showing up for others through service. Each afternoon, you’ll find him at the school coaching cross country and track. His teams not only excel at meets, but they continue to draw students in from all walks of life. That is a lifesaver for the community. He was told that the cross country program wouldn’t continue on if he didn’t show up for these kids – and he hasn’t let them down.

You can also count on Dave to show up for his community through his support of others. He cheers everyone on in a variety of events from music concerts, the Atomic Days Fun Run, rodeos, athletic events and at church functions. He’s amazing at sending texts and posting positive comments online, too.

He occasionally shows off his beautiful and progressing skill of fly tying and finds ways, with awesome help, to try them out and fish.

His life has turned out differently than he dreamed. His physical limitations are challenging, yet he has chosen to live and continue to dream.

The chance to access the beloved mountains he was raised in is a dream. The chance to see wildlife roam in their natural habit is a dream. The chance to access all of a cross country course is a dream.

Secret Santa wants to help fulfill these dreams and he asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Dave a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise!