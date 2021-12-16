TODAY'S WEATHER
READ: Court documents charging local sheriff with felonies

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

craig rowland
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland

EDITORS NOTE: The court documents posted below include explicit language. Readers’ discretion is advised.

BLACKFOOT — On Tuesday the Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Charging documents allege Rowland used his county-issued gun to threaten a Latter-day Saint youth group who left a thank you note at his home. You can read the charging documents below. The names of the victims have been redacted by EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | Sheriff charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly threatening youth group with gun

ROWLAND Craig 2 2

ROWLAND Craig 2 3

ROWLAND Craig 2 4

ROWLAND Craig 2 5

ROWLAND Craig 2 6 copy

ROWLAND Craig 2 7

ROWLAND Craig 2 8

ROWLAND Craig 2 9

ROWLAND Craig 2 10

ROWLAND Craig 2 11

ROWLAND Craig 2 12

ROWLAND Craig 2 13

ROWLAND Craig 2 14

