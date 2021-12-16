READ: Court documents charging local sheriff with felonies

EDITORS NOTE: The court documents posted below include explicit language. Readers’ discretion is advised.

BLACKFOOT — On Tuesday the Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Charging documents allege Rowland used his county-issued gun to threaten a Latter-day Saint youth group who left a thank you note at his home. You can read the charging documents below. The names of the victims have been redacted by EastIdahoNews.com.

