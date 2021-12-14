Strong winds leaving thousands without power

POCATELLO — As winds move a winter storm across the Gem State thousands of customers from several power companies are finding themselves in the dark.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Power reports 10 outages in areas like Lava Hot Springs, Arimo and other parts of Bannock County. In total, about 2,700 customers are without power. Officials report the outages are due to a damaged power line. Crews expect to have power back on by 6:30 p.m.

In Pocatello, Idaho Power reports 2,368 people are without power due to the winds. Crews are investigating multiple smaller outages in the area. Idaho Power expects to have power restored by noon.

Idaho Falls Power and Fall River Electric are not reporting any outages.

Winds gusts from the storm are ranging between 50 and 60 miles per hour in areas like Fort Hall, Pocatello and Atomic City, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm front with accompanying snowfall is expected to reach eastern Idaho between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to NWS forecasters.

