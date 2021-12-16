Student winners announced for statewide holiday card drawing contest

AMMON -— Two students in east Idaho are grade-level winners of a statewide holiday card drawing contest.

The Idaho State Department of Education received more than 750 entries from kids in the drawing competition and chose the winners of the contest.

According to its website, the state Department of Education’s holiday card contest is an opportunity for Idaho students to showcase their creativity and for the state to recognize the importance of arts in education.

The grade-level winners are:

Kindergarten: Alyse Arial, Alturas Elementary, Blaine County School District 61

First grade: Sri Avanthika, Collister Elementary, Boise School District

Second grade: Alayna Belnap, Ammon Elementary School, Bonneville School District 93

Third grade: Liam Clifford, Borah Elementary, CDA Schools

Fourth grade: Sam Green, Bryan Elementary, CDA Schools

Sixth grade: Terreton Elementary, West Jefferson School District 253 (The winner’s name will be posted after the SDE receives the required parental permission)

Alayna Belnap, who is 7 years old and attends Ammon Elementary School, drew pink flamingos and a pink sleigh. Her drawing says, “I’m dreaming of a pink Christmas.”

“It makes her dad and I so proud of her. She’s been drawing and coloring ever since she was old enough to pick up a pencil. Her talent and imagination is incredible,” said Ciera Belnap, Alayna’s mother. “It’s been fun to look back at older drawings she has made and see how far she’s come. Drawing and creating has become an outlet for her, and it’s brought huge smiles to our faces watching her succeed and the joy that it brings her.”

According to the department’s news release, Oliver Hedrick, a fifth-grade student at Siena Elementary in the West Ada School District, was the overall winner. Oliver’s artwork showcased Santa crossing the sky in an Idaho-shaped sleigh.

Overall winner Oliver Hedrick’s drawing | Courtesy Idaho State Department of Education

“Oliver’s imagery of Idaho Santa and reindeer gliding above trees and homes across a snowflake-studded sky is both unique and traditional, a lovely holiday greeting,” Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. “Choosing between more than 750 bright, creative entries was challenging, but also a highlight of our year at the State Department of Education. We’re happy to share the winning artwork throughout Idaho.”

Click here to learn more about the drawing competition on the Idaho State Department of Education’s website.