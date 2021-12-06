TODAY'S WEATHER
Union Pacific train derails in central Idaho

AP news staff

Idaho

  Published at

rr tracks
Stock image

HAMMETT – A Union Pacific train derailed early Sunday morning in central Idaho.

The train derailed about 1:30 a.m. on the western edge of Hammett in Elmore County. Approximately 28 cars derailed but there were no injuries, said railway spokesperson Robynn Tysver.

The train was carrying a mix of commodities, she said, adding that one of the cars spilled steel plates.

No cause was immediately available. The accident was under investigation and cleanup work has begun, Tysver said.

The track was closed to train traffic.

