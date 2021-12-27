UPDATE: Several highways reopen; other highways remain closed

IDAHO FALLS — At least four sections of local highway remain closed due to severe winter weather as of 1 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service reports blowing and drifting snow continues to cause poor visibility and slick conditions throughout the region. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and plan for severe conditions throughout the week in many regions of Idaho.

The following roads remain closed until further notice:

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Wyoming border

U.S. Highway 93 between Carey and Arco

Idaho Highway 33 reopened on Monday afternoon.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.