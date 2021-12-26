UPDATE: Winter weather closes more eastern Idaho highways; I-15 and I-84 reopen

IDAHO FALLS — Winter weather conditions have closed eight sections of local highway as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility and slick conditions throughout the region.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and plan for severe driving conditions today and throughout the next several days in many regions of Idaho.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and the Montana border

Idaho Highway 34 from Soda Springs to the Wyoming border

U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

U.S. Highway 93 between Carey and Arco

Interstate 15 and Interstate 84, which were closed Sunday morning, have reopened to traffic.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.