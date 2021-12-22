Will eastern Idaho have a white Christmas?

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service continues to watch ever-changing forecasts for snow headed into the Christmas weekend.

Forecasts Wednesday afternoon place higher elevations of eastern Idaho into Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Thursday. NWS forecasters expect snow to fall Thursday and Friday with a slight break of precipitation on Christmas Day before an increase of snow into next week.

“Forecast remains very dynamic through the holiday weekend,” the NWS says. “Remain alert to forecast changes.”

Through Thursday, the forecast calls for one to two inches of snowfall in places like Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg. The Central Mountains could see anywhere from six to 18 inches of snowfall depending on the elevation.

Temperatures in the lower elevations could limit snow accumulation with a rain-snow mix around Pocatello and toward Burley.

Christmas Eve will bring its own snowfall with the storm losing most of its energy by Friday afternoon.

