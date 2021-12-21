Woman found dead inside Fort Hall rec center

FORT HALL — A body found inside the sauna in the Timbee Hall Recreation Center in Fort Hall has been identified, according to Sho-Ban News.

Fort Hall Police and Fort Hall Fire and EMS were dispatched to Timbee Hall around 10:30 a.m. Monday after an employee at the recreation center reported the body of a deceased woman.

The woman was later identified as 35-year-old Cheyenne Walema.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, which is still underway. But police do not suspect any foul play.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.