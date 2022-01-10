BLM offering reward after 2 horses are found shot to death

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

CHALLIS — The Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office and BLM Law Enforcement are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for the shooting deaths of two wild horses in the Spar Canyon area near Challis on or about Nov. 14.

Reward will be available provided information can be substantiated by law enforcement and leads to an arrest.

Anybody with knowledge is asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement at (208) 524-7590.