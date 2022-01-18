Deputies report man crashed into carport in drunk driving incident

AMMON — Deputies say a man with a suspended driver’s license crashed a car while intoxicated Friday.

Reports show just before 2 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Braxton Combs, 21, in his car at the Country Corner store on 1st Street. The deputy ran the license plate, which verified it was Combs’ vehicle. He also discovered Combs was driving on a suspended license from a DUI conviction in August, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shortly after, Combs left the Country Corner and sped away from the area.

The deputy caught up with Combs as he turned into the Walmart parking lot on 25th East. The deputy turned on his emergency lights when the distance closed. Combs kept driving onto Chasewood Drive before fleeing into a parking lot of an apartment complex along Falcon Drive, according to court documents.

When the deputy turned into the parking lot, he noticed Combs had apparently hit and collapsed a carport on top of multiple vehicles allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damages. The car driven by Combs then sped away from the destroyed structure, before he jumped out and tried running away on foot.

RELATED | Idaho Falls man charged with sexual abuse of teenage boy

The deputy chased Combs who ultimately gave up and began giving his story. Combs said he had been drinking and got into an argument with a boyfriend and “just wanted to get home,” according to a deputy’s report.

Combs gave deputies two breathe samples which showed a blood alcohol content of .155 and .165, which is about two times the legal limit of .08, according to charging documents.

Deputies booked Combs into the Bonneville County Jail. He is now charged with felony fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

Although Combs is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.

At the time of Friday’s arrest, Combs was out on bail for a felony sex abuse of a teenager case. He is scheduled to go to trial in April.