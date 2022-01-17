EIRMC donates $300,000 in hospital beds to organizations

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center recently upgraded hospital beds throughout the facility to better serve patients. As a result, the hospital was able to donate 62 working hospital beds to healthcare educational programs in the region. This total donation is estimated at over $300,000.

Idaho State University was the beneficiary of 25 beds for various Health Occupations programs, including their Nursing and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) programs. Hospital beds were also donated to Career Technical Education programs in Idaho Falls School District 91, Bonneville Joint School District 93, Blackfoot High School and Sho-Ban High School in Pocatello.

“We are opening a technical center in 2023 and now we have all the beds needed for our move,” said Jenny Collier, RN, the CNA/Health Professions Instructor at Blackfoot High School. “Students in our healthcare professions classes are full of passion and love learning. We are so grateful for the addition of beds.”