Financial advisor running for Bonneville County Treasurer

IDAHO FALLS — A local financial professional is hoping to become the new Bonneville County Treasurer.

Craig Tibbitts announced in a news release his intent to run for the position currently held by Mark Hansen, who is not seeking re-election.

Tibbitts graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration before working at the Bank of Commerce and US Bank as a manager and loan officer. Tibbits has also worked as a financial advisor.

“I have really enjoyed working with individuals and businesses while helping them fulfill their retirement and investment goals,” Tibbitts says in a news release.

Tibbitts will run for the Republican nomination during the primary election on May 17. The general election will be Nov. 8.

