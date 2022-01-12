Investigators determine the cause of Firth Fire Station fire

FIRTH — Investigators say a fire that broke out at the Firth Fire Station Monday was an accident.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s office reports an auto-eject power input connector — a type of power outlet — installed on a fire engine caused the blaze that destroyed the fire station’s two engines and damaged a tanker truck. The fire also significantly damaged the volunteer fire station.

The fire broke out around 9:20 a.m. Monday, prompting the response of local firefighters from the Shelley Firth Fire District. Other area firefighters came to help while smoke came from the building for over an hour.

One firefighter was taken to an Idaho Falls hospital to be checked after a tank of oxygen inside the building exploded and knocked him over. The firefighter is reported to be OK.

People in the Firth community will continue to receive fire protection from the Shelley Firth Fire District, which also has a station in Shelley.