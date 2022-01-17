Local campground switching to online reservations later this month

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

SAINT ANTHONY – The Bureau of Land Management’s Egin Lakes Campground will move to an online reservation system for the 2022 season.

In response to public requests for an advance reservation system at the campground, approximately half of the 48 campsites will be reservable on a 14-day rolling basis. Reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead.

“This effort will give the visitor the ability to plan ahead with confidence, knowing they would have a place to stay upon arrival,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Office Manager. The remaining campsites will remain first come, first served.

Egin Lakes Campground will go live on Recreation.gov on Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. Reservations will be immediately available at that time. The Egin Lakes Campground itself will open for the 2022 season on Apr. 23.

Accessing this nationwide reservation system can be done by calling 877-444-6777, TDD 877-833-6777, or on the internet. Sites identified for reservation must be reserved through the online system prior to arriving at the campground and setting up on the site. The attendant or campground host will not be able to reserve sites. Information on first come, first served spaces is available at the gate.

For more information, contact the BLM Upper Snake Field Office at (208) 524-7500.