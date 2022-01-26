Looking back: Rabies outbreak, Marine honored for bravery and attorney arrested

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 24-30 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — An ordinance was passed by the Rigby City Council regarding dogs and rabies, The Rigby Star reported on Jan. 25, 1917.

The paper said Marshal Coucher had been a “busy man with the dogs in the city … with the result that something like two dozen more were shot, having been found running at large without a muzzle.”

“If your Fido is a good dog and you value his life, you should not bring him to town or else take the precaution to muzzle him,” the article states. “Marshal Coucher has his weather eye out for dogs — and they all look alike to him.”

A total of 75 dogs had been “disposed of” in town at the time the paper was printed. One dog attacked and bit Retta Sherwood. The state bacteriologist examined the dog’s head and concluded it was suffering from rabies.

Sherwood’s wound was cauterized immediately after she was bitten, but she was taking a Pasteur treatment — injections of serum given daily for 16 days — as a precaution against the “dread disease.”

“Considering the seriousness of the disease and the harm a dog affected could do to stock, to say nothing of endangering human life, people in the country should be on the lookout for queer acting dogs and by all means take no chances with them,” The Rigby Star explained.

1926-1950

REXBURG — Madison County’s first hospital was in the planning stages, The Rexburg Standard announced on Jan. 30, 1930.

“For many years there has been a crying need for a county hospital in Madison County,” the article reads. “Now, Dr. Summer, president of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, has succeeded in stirring up sufficient enthusiasm among the townspeople … to encourage the construction of such an institution.”

The paper said “it is hoped” that definite plans will be outlined soon.

1951-1975

PRESTON — A Preston marine was commended for his bravery while serving in Korea.

The Preston Citizen wrote on Jan. 25, 1951, that Richard M. Beckstead, was a “hospitalman” in the United States of America Marine Corps and son of Mr. and Mrs. Zan Beckstead. Richard received a letter of commendation, along with the commendation ribbon with combat “V” attached in honor of his “excellent service in the line of duty.”

“The ribbon and commendation were proudly exhibited here (Preston) this week by the young marine’s parents,” the paper explained.

The letter of commendation said Richard was serving with a marine infantry company as a hospital corpsman on Sept. 27, 1950. During an attack, he saw a wounded marine lying in an “exposed enemy fire-swept area.”

“He (Richard) voluntarily left his covered position and ran through the enemy fire to the side of the casualty,” The Preston Citizen said. “Working without regard for his own personal safety, he was able to administer medical aid and evacuate the wounded marine to the aid station.”

The letter said his actions were an “inspiration to all members of his company and undoubtedly saved the wounded marine from receiving any more wounds.”

“Hospitalman Beckstead’s display of initiative and conduct throughout was in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States naval service,” the letter mentioned.

The letter was signed by Oliver P. Smith.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A Pocatello attorney was arrested, according to the Idaho State Journal.

The paper reported on Jan. 29, 1976, that Mark Clark, 55, was arrested on charges of forgery, stemming from a $9,917 business transaction in February 1973.

He was served a warrant from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office by Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies. That same day, he was arraigned and released “on his own recognizance.”

“The warrant charges Clark and business associate Blaine Park of Tarreton as being involved with an alleged forgery of an endorsement of a check made out to Park Clark and Robert Ricks of St. Anthony.”

The three of them were business partners in a dairy venture in the Tarreton area. Rick’s signature was apparently forged on the check endorsement, according to the paper.