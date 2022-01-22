Man returning to jail after doctor’s visit allegedly tried to smuggle in drugs

IDHAO FALLS — A man temporarily let out of jail to visit an eye doctor is accused of trying to smuggle drugs back inside.

Marvin McDonald, 32, has been in the Bonneville County Jail since October after being charged in connection to a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital. After a motion by attorneys, District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. allowed McDonald to leave the jail on furlough for three hours on Wednesday to visit an eye doctor.

When McDonald returned to jail to be rebooked, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies reports indicate a body scan X-ray revealed a foreign object in the man’s rectum. According to an affidavit of probable cause, McDonald told deputies he had a needle free syringe with “dab” or concentrated THC wax.

“It’s marijuana. It’s THC. No crazy stuff. You eat it,” McDonald reportedly told deputies.

McDonald was forced to remove the drug from his body and turn it over to deputies.

Because McDonald allegedly tried to bring drugs into the jail, prosecutors charged him with felony introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. A preliminary hearing on the new charge is scheduled for Feb. 2.

A jury trial for the shooting case is scheduled for March. While originally charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery, prosecutors amended the charges to two felony counts of unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon and felony grand theft.

Although McDonald is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.