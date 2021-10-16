New details learned about shooting that left three in the hospital

IDAHO FALLS — A couple is back in Idaho Falls after fleeing the state after an August shooting in Bonneville County.

Marvin McDonald, 32, and Hailey Terrisse, 22, are both charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery and made initial court appearances Friday afternoon. Authorities found Terrisse and McDonald in Wendover, Utah days after the shooting incident that injured three people.

The couple was extradited back to Idaho to face the charges.

Court documents show the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Moonstone Drive on Aug. 29 around noon. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, deputies found a man and two women had been shot at a home. Deputies were told there had just been a home invasion and the suspect had fled the scene.

All three people were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Inside the house, investigators found a bloody scene with six to 10 shell casings on the floor near a handgun. Inside a garage, deputies notice three butane torches and a large piece of glass with what appeared to be residue from smoking methamphetamine.

Detectives began looking into who shot the three people and one of the victims reportedly pointed the finger at McDonald. The three people went into surgery and it proved difficult to speak to the victims again, according to court documents.

With the statement that McDonald shot the victims, investigators discovered he and Terrisse were in a relationship and had been living at the Econo Lodge in Idaho Falls. Investigators went to the hotel and discovered Terrisse had rented a room from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. Inside the rented room the day they checked out, investigators report finding an empty box of 9mm handgun ammunition, the same caliber of casings found at the shooting, according to court documents.

Investigators also learned that on Aug. 29, around 3:20 p.m., Terrisse contacted a family member and asked her to meet by the Target store in Ammon. Terrisse asked the family member to take care of her dog as she was leaving the area. The family member reportedly believed Terrisee was in some kind of trouble.

Police also later learned that the couple had met with an acquaintance after the shooting. Surveillance footage from the neighborhood across town showed McDonald holding a AK-style rifle. After meeting with the acquaintance they left the area.

It’s not clear where the couple went, or how they got to Utah.

Court documents do not detail the motive behind the shooting. Specific details on McDonald’s and Terrisse’s arrest in Utah have also not been released.

Although McDonald’s and Terrisse are accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean they committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.