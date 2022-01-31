Man sentenced after crashing into a house while drunk

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man pleaded guilty to a DUI that resulted in him crashing into a family’s home.

David J. Bergeson, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor DUI and was sentenced to spend seven days with an ankle monitor followed by a year of probation. Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay handed down the sentence and gave Bergeson a withheld judgment in the case, meaning if Bergeson is successful on probation, the conviction could be removed from his criminal record.

Reports show the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 26. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at Vista Drive and East Marlin Avenue. Those who called 911 reported Bergeson was trying to drive away from the crash.

Deputies found someone had driven through fences before crashing into a house. Bergeson was revving the engine when deputies arrived. A deputy then entered the pickup and gave Bergeson commands to get out of the vehicle.

Bergeson was very intoxicated during the crash, with a blood alcohol content more than two and a half times the legal limit, according to reports.

Deputies were familiar with Bergeon after contacting him hours before the crash for a welfare check. Bergeson was very intoxicated and not taking care of his son. A disturbance followed and due to intoxication, deputies had the child placed into his mother’s care.

In addition to jail and probation, Gauchay ordered Bergeson to pay $702.50 in fees and fines. Bergeson’s driver’s license was also suspended for a year and he is ordered to use an ignition interlock device.