New floral and gift shop in Rigby incredibly ‘busy’ after just a few months of business

RIGBY – Tenille Byington of Rigby is thrilled with the response from the community since opening a floral shop in town several months ago.

The Burlap Flower opened at 174 East Main Street in late October.

“It’s been good. We’ve been super busy, so we haven’t been able to do any official ‘get our name out there’ kind of stuff,” Byington tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The Burlap Flower serves customers throughout eastern Idaho. Since the launch, the business has received a lot of calls for funerals.

The Burlap Flower is a full-service floral and gift shop, which specializes in custom orders and specialty gifts. In addition to flowers, Byington sells a lot of home decor items, like graphic T-shirts, towels, and wood plaques and other products with names or engravings on them.

“We have a following online (through a Facebook page called Burlap & Paint). We post new items each day and you have to order it that day. We do all of that here (in the store) as well,” says Byington.

Byington has been a stay-at-home mom for years and was always passionate about home decor projects. She worked at another floral shop on holidays and special occasions when they needed extra help. She decided to start her own side venture, Burlap & Paint, years ago, which has continued to increase in popularity.

Now that her youngest child is a senior in high school, Byington says it just felt like a good time to open a shop and go into business full time.

“An opportunity arose to do flowers because I and some of my friends were already doing flowers for weddings and other events. So we thought, Rigby is growing and is big enough. Why don’t we just do it all in one place?” she explains.

A recent photo of The Burlap Flower | Facebook

Byington says they’re quickly outgrowing their small space after just a few months. They are planning to move to a larger building in the near future. She is excited about all the growth in Rigby and is hoping to see her business grow with the community.

“We plan to be here for a long time,” Byington says. “We’ve loved helping people and it’s a blessing to help people. We’ve done a lot of sympathy and funeral arrangements and it’s nice. It’s fun to give that perfect gift that people want to give to their loved ones.”

The Burlap Flower is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It also makes deliveries to customers from Blackfoot to St. Anthony. Visit the Facebook page or website to learn more.