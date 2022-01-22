Rapper Nelly among the acts scheduled for Sho-Ban Casino spring lineup

FORT HALL — Rappers Nelly and T.I. will appear onstage together at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in June as part of the spring entertainment lineup.

Other acts will include country group Parmalee and comedian Tracy Morgan, according to a news release from the casino hotel.

The upcoming series begins Jan. 29 with Hinder, however, that show has sold out.

The series continues with magician troupe Champions of Magic on Feb. 26, then country singer Neal McCoy on March 19. Tracy Morgan and Como La Flor — a Selena tribute band — will take the stage on back-to-back nights the first Friday and Saturday in May.

Series headliners Nelly and T.I. conclude the series on June 24.

All shows begin at 8 p.m. Additional information as well as tickets for these events are available at ShoBanGaming.com.