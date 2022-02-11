A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who has helped feed hundreds over the years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Ken and Oly Syverson have been running the Meals on Wheels program in Ririe for nearly ten years. They don’t get paid and help coordinate with over 20 volunteers to make sure senior citizens and shut-ins have meals every day of the week.

Recipients receive homemade meals twice a week and freezer meals on the other days. Oly has made the meals herself and makes sure everyone gets a hot roll with each delivery.

The Syversons also hold a lunch every Friday at the Ririe Community and Senior Center. Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy a meal with others and those in need can take home food.

We decided to surprise the Syversons and thank them for all they’ve done for our community. Watch the surprise in the video player above!